TikTok’s new monetization program is now available for all eligible US creators It requires at least 10,000 followers and 100,000 video views in the last month.

TikTok announced today that its revised content monetization program is now available for all eligible creators. Designed to pay more and “unlock more exciting, real-world opportunities,” the Creativity Program Beta launched in February as an invite-only program. Starting today, it’s open to US creators 18 or older with at least 10,000 followers and 100,000 video views in the last 30 days.

TikTok says anyone entering the Creativity Program Beta can’t return to the Creator Fund, the previous monetization system launched in 2020 with an initial $200 million commitment (and a later promise to grow it to $1 billion over three years). However, some influencers have claimed that the Creator Fund only paid a few dollars for videos with millions of views. TikTok didn’t specify how much more the new system pays, but it says it’s based on feedback from the Creator Fund and is designed to “generate higher revenue potential.”

Apart from the follower and recent-view count requirements, the Creativity Program Beta also says participants must “create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute.” In addition, the company says eligible creators can track video eligibility in an updated dashboard, where they can also see their estimated revenue and performance metrics.