Tile Bluetooth trackers are up to 20 percent off on Amazon right now

Bluetooth trackers are an affordable way to digitally keep track of your physical belongings, and now you can snag a number of Tile gadgets for less. Amazon has select packs of the trackers for up to 20 percent off right now. The 2022 Tile Mate Essentials pack is included in this sale and it has two Tile Mates, one Slim and one Sticker tracker, all for a record low of $68. You can also get a pack of two Tile Stickers for $45, or 18 percent off, or just one 2022 Tile Mate for $20, or 20 percent off its norma rate.

These little devices let you keep track of things like your wallet, keys, handbag, water bottle and more from your phone. They connect via Bluetooth and you can check their last known location using the Tile network and the companion mobile app (available for both Android and iOS). When within Bluetooth range, you can make the Tile trackers ring so you can more easily find your stuff, and you can also add your contact information to the Tile, so those who find your lost things can more easily contact you.

All of the Tiles on sale right now have the same basic features — IP67-rated designs, three-year non-replaceable batteries and a Bluetooth range of up to 250 feet. Their different sizes and methods of attachment will make each of them better for specific objects. The standard Tile Mate can easily attach to a keychain, while the Tile Slim is designed to comfortably fit into a wallet's card slot. Tile Stickers have an adhesive on one side, so you can attach them to things like a TV remote, video game controllers and more.

