Tile Bluetooth trackers are up to 35 percent off at Amazon

Whether you or someone you love is prone to losing things, or you just want the peace of mind of having a digital helper keep track of your stuff, Tile trackers are solid, inexpensive options that work with both iOS and Android devices. The company is having a holiday sale on Amazon at the moment that knocks 35 percent off a number of its 2022 trackers and bundles. You'll find the biggest discount on the Tile Sticker, which is down to just under $20, and you can get a pack of three Tile Mates for $53 or a pack of one Tile Mate and one Tile Slim for $40.

All of the Tile devices included in this sale work similarly, but they have different designs. With the Tile Sticker, you're getting the company's Bluetooth tracking technology in a tiny disk with adhesive on one side that allows you to stick it to things like your TV's remote, your eyeglass case and other important items. You can check the Tile's last known location using its companion mobile app, and if you're within its 250-foot Bluetooth range, you can use the app to force the device to ring so you can more easily find your stuff. That works in the other direction as well — if you have your Tile on hand, you can double-press its button to ring your phone in the event you misplace that important piece of tech.

Since most features are common throughout the entire Tile lineup, you'll just have to decide which form-factor is right for you. The Sticker has the benefit of adhesive, while the standard Tile Mate has a keyring hole that makes it easy to attach to your keys. The Tile Slim is roughly the size of a credit card, making it ideal for keeping track of your wallet.

At this point, there are a number of other Bluetooth trackers on the market. Apple's AirTags are arguably the most popular, and Samsung makes its own trackers for its smartphones, too. But Tile devices are convenient because they'll work on both iOS and Android devices, so if you're thinking of gifting the trackers for the holidays this year, you don't have to know the type of phone your giftee has ahead of time.

Arguably the biggest downside to Tile trackers (if you're not already put off by privacy concerns) is that most of them have three-year, non-replaceable batteries. Tile does make one model, the Tile Pro, that runs on a one-year, replaceable battery, extending the life of the device as a whole. While it doesn't show up in Tile's Amazon sale, it too has been discounted to $25 for the holiday shopping season. If you're willing to shop elsewhere, you can even get a three-pack of Tile Pros with gift sleeves for $75 at QVC.

