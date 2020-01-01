Tim Cook says Apple 'must do more' to combat racism

Following Apple Music’s participation in Black Out Tuesday this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook has released an official statement confirming the company’s stance on the Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place around the world. In a post titled “Speaking up on racism,” Cook decries the inequalities of America’s justice system and notes that while “we’ve seen progress since the America I grew up in … communities of color continue to endure discrimination and trauma.”

Cook goes on to say that it is Apple’s mission to create technology that empowers people to change the world for the better, “But we must do more.” He touches briefly on the work being done to help underserved school systems and the environment, and says that Apple is donating to organizations including the Equal Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration.