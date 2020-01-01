Latest in Gear

Image credit: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Tim Cook says Apple 'must do more' to combat racism

Tim Cook's BLM statement dominates the Apple.com homepage.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
41m ago
80 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during a special event on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's Cupertino, California campus. Apple unveiled several new products including an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh-generation iPad. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Following Apple Music’s participation in Black Out Tuesday this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook has released an official statement confirming the company’s stance on the Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place around the world. In a post titled “Speaking up on racism,” Cook decries the inequalities of America’s justice system and notes that while “we’ve seen progress since the America I grew up in … communities of color continue to endure discrimination and trauma.”

Cook goes on to say that it is Apple’s mission to create technology that empowers people to change the world for the better, “But we must do more.” He touches briefly on the work being done to help underserved school systems and the environment, and says that Apple is donating to organizations including the Equal Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration.

He doesn’t commit to further donations or specific action explicitly, however the statement has been given significant prominence on the Apple.com homepage. Brands around the world are in the process of releasing statements on the Black Lives Matter cause, and some are putting more weight behind it than others. Apple’s statement may be condemned as virtue signaling by some, but it’s made its position clear in a way that means it’s prepared to be held accountable in the future.

 

In this article: racism, Tim Cook, Apple, Black Out Tuesday, Black Lives Matter, discrimination, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
80 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Kitty Hawk moves on from its original flying car project

Kitty Hawk moves on from its original flying car project

View
'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

View
‘Final Fantasy Adventure’ was everything I hoped for 25 years later

‘Final Fantasy Adventure’ was everything I hoped for 25 years later

View
Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser rolls out through Windows Update

Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser rolls out through Windows Update

View
'Call of Duty' developer will further crack down on racist players

'Call of Duty' developer will further crack down on racist players

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr