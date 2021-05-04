TimeSplitters returns with a new game from the original developers

Well over a decade after the fourth game in the series was announced but never released, TimeSplitters is making a comeback. has revived and members of the original team, including studio founders Steve Ellis and David Doak, have reunited to make the next game in the tongue-in-cheek series.
A new Deep Silver Studio is coming - Free Radical Design pic.twitter.com/N5qTTcZfsW— Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) May 20, 2021
TimeSplitters was released in 2000 as a PlayStation 2 launch title. Two sequels followed over the next five years. Although the first-person shooters were critical darlings and beloved by fans, they didn’t quite reach high levels of commercial success. Crytek bought Free Radical in 2008 after the studio closed. A decade later, Deep Silver owner Koch Media to TimeSplitters.
Official word first emerged about , but it hasn’t come to pass. In 2012, former Free Radical staffer Karl Hilton the game was a hard sell to publishers, as “a game that is based around a diverse set of characters and environments” was deemed difficult to market.
After all that, there’s actually a TimeSplitters game on the horizon. It’s likely a few years away, though. Development will get underway in the coming months after Free Radical Design has staffed up.