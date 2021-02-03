Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Creative Aseembly

Sega unveils 'Total War: Warhammer 3' with a trailer full of magic and monsters

The latest entry in the real-time strategy series will arrive later this year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
27m ago
Total War: Warhammer 3
Creative Aseembly

Sega has unveiled Total War: Warhammer 3 with an announcement trailer that features plenty of magic and monsters. Creative Assembly's next entry in the real-time strategy series should arrive later this year on Steam and the Epic Game Store.

"Embarking on a new grand campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god," Sega wrote in its announcement. "Each race offers a unique journey through the nightmarish Chaos Realm, culminating in an endgame that will determine the fate of the world."

The sequel will introduce more Warhammer races to the franchise, with Kislev and Cathay making their first appearances in a video game. Chaos factions Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch are also included, along with what the announcement calls "the most diverse array of legendary heroes, gargantuan monsters, flying creatures and magical powers that the series has ever seen."

It's been a hot minute since the last Total War: Warhammer game. The first mashup between Total War and Warhammer arrived in 2016 and the sequel dropped the following year. However, Creative Assembly has released other Total War games in the meantime.

