Sega unveils 'Total War: Warhammer 3' with a trailer full of magic and monsters

Sega has unveiled Total War: Warhammer 3 with an announcement trailer that features plenty of magic and monsters. Creative Assembly's next entry in the real-time strategy series should arrive later this year on Steam and the Epic Game Store.

"Embarking on a new grand campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god," Sega wrote in its announcement. "Each race offers a unique journey through the nightmarish Chaos Realm, culminating in an endgame that will determine the fate of the world."