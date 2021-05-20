For 2021 Toyota gave its hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, the Mirai, a design and tech makeover. The result is a more efficient and definitely more stylish vehicle that brings Lexus luxury to the alternative fuel car. The only issue is that without an established hydrogen fuelling infrastructure, the Mirai is trapped in California.

Still, with its lower starting price of $50,000, which includes $15,000 (or six years, whichever comes first) of free fuel, it’s tough to deny the Mirai’s appeal if you happen to live next to a fuelling station. Maybe in the future we all will, but for now, it’s trapped in an infrastructure bubble. Watch the video the above for the full story.