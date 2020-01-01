Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

Toyota recalls 752,000 Prius cars over flawed hybrid software

The cars can stall if if a failsafe doesn't kick in.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 13: Toyota Prius + mpv stationwagon"n on display at Brussels Expo on January 13, 2017 in Brussels, Belgium. The Prius + is also marketed as Prius v or Prius in Japan and is the MPV version of the normal Prius hybrid. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

If you drive a Prius from the past several years, there’s a distinct chance you’ll have to take it in for service. Autoblog reports that Toyota has begun a safety recall for 752,000 of the vehicles worldwide, 267,000 of them in the US, due to a flaw in the hybrid software for 2013-2015 standard Prius cars and 2014-2017 Prius V models. The machines won’t kick into a failsafe mode “in rare situations” if the hybrid system fails, forcing the gas engine to lose power and stall — a significant problem if you’re on the highway.

The fix will involve a free software update at the dealership, plus an inverter fix if that component failed as a result of the glitch. Drivers will be notified by late August.

While this doesn’t appear to be an urgent issue, it’s not great news for a company considered a pioneer in hybrid cars. It’s not as serious a blow as it might have been in the past, though. The automaker has expanded its hybrid range beyond the Prius in recent years, to the point where it’s launching its first RAV4 plug-in hybrid this summer.

In this article: Toyota, Prius, Prius V, Hybrid, cars, Hybrid vehicle, recall, recalls, transportation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's Phone app will tell you why businesses are calling

Google's Phone app will tell you why businesses are calling

View
Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

View
Starbucks pauses all social media ads over hate speech concerns

Starbucks pauses all social media ads over hate speech concerns

View
Another 53 iOS apps besides TikTok are grabbing clipboard data

Another 53 iOS apps besides TikTok are grabbing clipboard data

View
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr