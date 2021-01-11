TP-Link adds voice control to its newest mesh WiFi router

TP-Link has today announced an updated version of its Deco mesh networking gear that now has voice control, through Amazon Alexa. The Deco Voice X20 packs in a smart speaker in every satellite point that enables users to control the smart parts of their home without buying more Echo Dots. The two pack you can buy at retail is said to cover 4,000 square feet in WiFi 6, with truly “seamless roaming.” The hardware is pretty interesting to look at, too, with a white cylinder floating on a hot-rod red base.

Mesh networks rely upon gadgets being strewn around your home in prominent places, not hidden behind cupboards. In order to encourage this, device makers have both made their gear look better, but also do more to ensure that they find a place in your heart. Google’s Nest WiFi, Netgear and (Amazon-owned) Eero, amongst others, offer wireless access points with built-in speakers to control Assistant and Alexa, respectively. And TP-Link’s adoption of Alexa probably counts as a win for Amazon in the voice battle.