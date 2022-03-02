TP-Link's first WiFi 6E mesh system is available to order

TP-Link's first WiFi 6E mesh router system is now available to order. The Deco XE75 is a tri-band system that the company claims delivers speeds of up to 5,400 Mbps. It says users can connect up to 200 devices without impacting performance.

The system includes AI features that TP-Link says will allow the routers to optimize coverage based on the layout of your home. The HomeShield service is included too, which TP-Link says provides network protection, parental controls and real-time protection for connected devices. Each unit has three gigabit Ethernet ports as well.

Two of the Deco XE75 routers will cover up to 5,500 square feet. You can pick up a two-pack for $300. That makes TP-Link's offering significantly less expensive than WiFi 6E mesh systems from Linksys, Netgear and Eero.

TP-Link

Meanwhile, if your PC isn't WiFi 6E-compatible, TP-Link has a way for you to get the most out of its latest mesh system. It has released a Wi-Fi 6E PCIe adapter called Archer TXE75E. The adapter costs $80.