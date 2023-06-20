Trevor Noah is launching a weekly talk show podcast on Spotify The series will also be available on other streaming platforms.

Following his departure as host of The Daily Show last December, Trevor Noah is partnering with Spotify to launch a podcast, Variety first reported. Weekly episodes of the yet-to-be-named series should feature "in-depth and freewheeling" discussions with influential figures across the globe.

The announcement came during a conversation between Noah and Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity about connecting with audiences as a creator. Noah said he is excited to "engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world's most fascinating people. We'll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode."

Noah credited the ability to record a podcast from anywhere in the world as one of the things that attracted him to the medium. The sentiment reflects part of his reasoning behind leaving The Daily Show after seven years: "I miss learning other languages and going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere, doing everything."

The news comes only days after Spotify and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways. The reported $25 million deal led to the creation of a single podcast in three years, Archetypes. Over 12 episodes, Meghan Markle interviewed well-known figures — including Noah — about the stereotypes women face. Unlike Archetypes, which was exclusive to Spotify, Noah's upcoming podcast will be available on other platforms.