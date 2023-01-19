Sponsored Links

'Tron 3' may finally be happening with Jared Leto

We lost Daft Punk for this.
A light cycle prop is seen at the world premiere of "TRON: Legacy" in Hollywood, California, December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Danny Moloshok / reuters
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|@krisholt|January 19, 2023 2:27 PM

It's been over 12 years since Tron: Legacy debuted and those who've been longing for a third entry in the classic sci-fi series may have wished for it on a monkey's paw. Tron: Ares, as the film may be called, could start filming this August with Jared Leto, ol' Morbius himself, reportedly set to star. Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) is in talks to direct, according to Deadline.

As Variety notes, Leto first signed on back in 2017, but Disney has had a third movie on the backburner since long before then. Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski (who went on to make Top Gun: Maverick) said in an interview that he wrote and storyboarded a sequel "that takes place on the internet with Yahoo and Google and all those sites." Kosinski said he was close to moving forward with it in 2015 but suggested Disney "pulled the plug" as it had bigger, Marvel- and Star Wars-sized fish to focus on.

This time around, Tron: Ares could finally be happening. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that Daft Punk will return to deliver another banger of a score. The iconic duo split up in 2021.

