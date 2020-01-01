Daft Punk released an extended edition of its 'Tron: Legacy' score

Earlier this month, it was the 10th anniversary of Tron: Legacy. Say what you will be about the film (which you can rewatch on Disney Plus), there’s no denying Daft Punk’s accompanying score was killer. And now you can listen to it in a fresh new way. Disney and Daft Punk have uploaded an extended edition of the score called Tron: Legacy - The Complete Edition to Spotify and Apple Music. It features the original score in its entirety and nine additional songs.

As Polygon points out, those tracks aren’t new songs per se; they’ve been available previously scattered about in vinyl editions and the like. However, this is the first time you can listen to them all in one place.