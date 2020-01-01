Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Carlo Allegri / reuters

Daft Punk released an extended edition of its 'Tron: Legacy' score

The Spotify and Apple Music rerelease includes the original soundtrack and nine additional tracks.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
102 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A couple dressed up as musical act Daft Punk ride the shuttle subway at Times Square station in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Carlo Allegri / reuters

Earlier this month, it was the 10th anniversary of Tron: Legacy. Say what you will be about the film (which you can rewatch on Disney Plus), there’s no denying Daft Punk’s accompanying score was killer. And now you can listen to it in a fresh new way. Disney and Daft Punk have uploaded an extended edition of the score called Tron: Legacy - The Complete Edition to Spotify and Apple Music. It features the original score in its entirety and nine additional songs. 

As Polygon points out, those tracks aren’t new songs per se; they’ve been available previously scattered about in vinyl editions and the like. However, this is the first time you can listen to them all in one place. 

Besides being a standout album on its own, the Tron: Legacy soundtrack came at a time when Daft Punk fans were hungry to hear something new from the group. The French duo hadn’t released a new studio album since 2005’s Human After All and it would be another three years after Tron: Legacy before they came out with Random Access Memories in 2013. 

Once you finish listening to the Complete Edition, it’s also well worth checking out Tron: Legacy Reconfigured. Typically, remix albums aren’t worth anyone’s time, but with appearances from heavyweights like Moby, Com Truise, Kaskade and Avicii, this one slays. We’re also pretty sure a certain judgemental AI won’t roast you for listening to the album.

In this article: Daft Punk, Music, av, tron legacy, Tron, Soundtrack, Spotify, Apple Music, streaming, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
102 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

View
GoDaddy phishing 'test' teased employees with a fake holiday bonus

GoDaddy phishing 'test' teased employees with a fake holiday bonus

View
Microsoft Flight Simulator's new VR mode haunts my dreams

Microsoft Flight Simulator's new VR mode haunts my dreams

View
'Sons of the Forest' trailer teases a 2021 release date

'Sons of the Forest' trailer teases a 2021 release date

View
Warner Bros. will release its 2023 movies in theaters first

Warner Bros. will release its 2023 movies in theaters first

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr