Latest in Gear

Image credit: The Pudding

Let this eerily accurate AI dunk on your Spotify habits

Find out just how basic your taste in music actually is.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
18m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

How Bad Is Your Spotify?
The Pudding

If you're a Spotify user, you might have checked out your 2020 listening data with Spotify Wrapped. It's a straightforward celebration of your year in music and podcasts, a judgement-free overview of what you listened to. The Pudding, however, is distorting that mirror a bit, with a bot that roasts you for the music that got you through 2020.

In Spotify's book (and mine), it's totally fine if you mainlined the two (2) folky albums Taylor Swift released this year. How Bad is Your Spotify might take you to task for that. 

The bot will prompt you to log in with your Spotify account. It promises not to post or change anything — it's only hungry for your listening data. After it processes your listening habits and asks a few snarky questions, it spits out a string of mean, unnervingly accurate jabs at your taste in music. 

The bot told one member of the Engadget team (who shall remain nameless) that "your Spotify was please-read-my-manuscript-60-dollar-white-tshirt-local-talk-radio-bumper-sticker-bitch bad." It informed another their listening activity was "kombucha-brewing-too-many-feelings-BTS-is-great-please-dont-ddos-us bad." Ouch.

It displays a string of stats including one indicating how basic you are. Even if your musical taste falls largely outside the mainstream, the AI may say “there’s a reason nobody listens to the same stuff as you.” Thanks, bot. Instead of simply telling you which songs you replayed most often, it'll say that "you listen to these tracks too much." It might flag an artist you've been listening to often and ask if you're okay. 

Before you start gazing at your shoes and contemplating the choices you made that led to these insults, remember the AI is just a bit of fun. That, or it's a stupid jerk that, like, just doesn't get you. 

In this article: spotify, spotify wrapped, how bad is your spotify, music, music taste, bot, ai, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

View
AirPods Max review: Expensive headphones with untapped potential

AirPods Max review: Expensive headphones with untapped potential

View
DeepMind's latest AI can master games without being told their rules

DeepMind's latest AI can master games without being told their rules

View
NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

View
Apple's new MacBook Pro M1 is $100 off at Amazon

Apple's new MacBook Pro M1 is $100 off at Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr