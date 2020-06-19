'Trover Saves the Universe' arrives on Oculus Quest

Trover Saves the Universe — the bonkers adventure game from the bafflingly creative mind of Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland — has finally arrived on Oculus Quest. Already available on pretty much every other platform, the sweary psychedelic adventure from Roiland’s fledging studio Squanch Games has been a massive hit with players since its launch last year.

The premise is predictably Roiland-eqsue: defeat the evil Glorkon who has stolen your dogs, shoved them into his eye holes and is draining their life force in a bid to destroy the universe. You’re accompanied by faithful familiar Trover, who’s the fella doing most of the heavy lifting during your quest – you’re tasked with controlling his actions remotely. It’s like playing a game inside a game, which is particularly well-suited to VR. Unlike other titles that involve running around jabbing at things, the game’s mechanics separate you from the immediate action just enough to avoid the stomach-churning motion sickness that often accompanies VR gaming.