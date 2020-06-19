Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Squanch Games

'Trover Saves the Universe' arrives on Oculus Quest

'Buy it if you like maintaining some semblance of joy in your life.'
Rachel England, @rachel_england
33m ago
Comments
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Trover Saves the Universe
Squanch Games

Trover Saves the Universethe bonkers adventure game from the bafflingly creative mind of Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland — has finally arrived on Oculus Quest. Already available on pretty much every other platform, the sweary psychedelic adventure from Roiland’s fledging studio Squanch Games has been a massive hit with players since its launch last year.

The premise is predictably Roiland-eqsue: defeat the evil Glorkon who has stolen your dogs, shoved them into his eye holes and is draining their life force in a bid to destroy the universe. You’re accompanied by faithful familiar Trover, who’s the fella doing most of the heavy lifting during your quest – you’re tasked with controlling his actions remotely. It’s like playing a game inside a game, which is particularly well-suited to VR. Unlike other titles that involve running around jabbing at things, the game’s mechanics separate you from the immediate action just enough to avoid the stomach-churning motion sickness that often accompanies VR gaming.

It’s not an epically long game – you’ll complete it in a leisurely 12 hours – but there are multiple outcomes and scenarios, and Roiland’s brilliant foul-mouthed narrative means you’ll want to try out all encounters, so you’ll almost certainly play through more than once. As Roiland himself says, “Buy Trover Saves the Universe on Quest if you like maintaining some semblance of joy in your life.” It’s available now from the Oculus Store for $30/£23.

  

In this article: Squanch, Trover Saves the Universe, Justin Roiland, Oculus, Quest, Rick and morty, VR, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
EA gives a quick peek at next-gen 'FIFA 21' and 'Madden 21'

EA gives a quick peek at next-gen 'FIFA 21' and 'Madden 21'

View
Microsoft built Japan's contact-tracing app using Apple and Google tech

Microsoft built Japan's contact-tracing app using Apple and Google tech

View
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets blood pressure monitoring

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets blood pressure monitoring

View
EA debuts 'Star Wars: Squadrons' gameplay

EA debuts 'Star Wars: Squadrons' gameplay

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr