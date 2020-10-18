Prosecutors say Trump's Twitter was 'hacked' through simple password guess

The White House has denied that Donald Trump’s Twitter account was compromised on October 16th, but Dutch prosecutors have told a different story. The Guardian and the Washington Post report that the Netherlands’ public prosecutor’s office has determined that researcher Victor Gevers really did ‘hack’ Trump’s Twitter account by guessing the President’s password at the time (apparently “maga2020!”). Gevers won’t face charges, however, as his immediate disclosure made him an “ethical hacker” intending to improve security rather than undermine it.

The security expert said he tried to alert US officials and got the attention of the Secret Service, who thanked him for the report. He claimed similar success six years ago, when Trump was reportedly using the password “yourefired.”