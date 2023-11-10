Turn 10's Alan Hartman is the new head of Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft's Xbox leadership is starting to take shape following the company's blockbuster Activision Blizzard acquisition. The new head of Xbox Game Studios is Alan Hartman, former boss of Forza Motorsport developer Turn 10, according to a LinkedIn post seen by Game Developer. "Thrilled to be representing such an elite set of game creators in my new role leading Xbox Game Studios!" he wrote.

Hartman has led Turn 10 since 2005, with recent stints as corporate VP of Forza and Fable. He oversaw the release of Forza series games and the ForzaTech engine, which is used in both Forza Horizon and the upcoming Fable reboot.

Hartman succeeds Matt Booty, who was promoted to president of gaming content and studios. Other execs recently changing positions include Sarah Bond, who became Xbox's first black president in its 22 year history. She reports directly to Microsoft Gaming president Phil Spencer. More shakeups could be coming with Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition, as properties like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and others now fall under the company's purview. Bobby Kotick remains as CEO of Activision Blizzard, but will step down at the end of 2023.