How good is Turtle Beach’s Recon 70 gaming headset?

We’ve recommended the Turtle Beach Recon 70 to our readers a few times in the past year: The combination of robust build quality, crisp audio and low price make the Recon 70 a solid option for any gaming setup. It’s ideal for everyone from PC gaming enthusiasts to Switch players on the go, as long as you don’t mind that it’s wired.

However, we’re certainly not the final arbiters on the matter, and headset fit can be a very personal thing. Maybe you love your Recon 70. Maybe the way the mic flips up annoys you or you wish the cans were available in other colors. By now you know the drill: We want to hear your opinions about this headset in a user review on the Recon 70’s product page here at Engadget. Give us the run down and remember -- the best remarks will be included in an upcoming user review roundup article!