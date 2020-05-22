Latest in Gear

Image credit: Turtle Beach

How good is Turtle Beach’s Recon 70 gaming headset?

We’re big fans of its sound and fit, but we want to hear what you think.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
8m ago
Share
Tweet
Share
Turtle Beach Recon 70
Turtle Beach

Sponsored Links

We’ve recommended the Turtle Beach Recon 70 to our readers a few times in the past year: The combination of robust build quality, crisp audio and low price make the Recon 70 a solid option for any gaming setup. It’s ideal for everyone from PC gaming enthusiasts to Switch players on the go, as long as you don’t mind that it’s wired.

However, we’re certainly not the final arbiters on the matter, and headset fit can be a very personal thing. Maybe you love your Recon 70. Maybe the way the mic flips up annoys you or you wish the cans were available in other colors. By now you know the drill: We want to hear your opinions about this headset in a user review on the Recon 70’s product page here at Engadget. Give us the run down and remember -- the best remarks will be included in an upcoming user review roundup article!

Note: As usual, comments are off for this post. However, we’d love to hear all your thoughts over on our Turtle Beach Recon 70 product page!

In this article: thebuyersguide, user reviews, userreview, user review, userreviews, TurtleBeach, Recon 70, Turtle Beach, headset, calltoaction, feature, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

View
Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
NVIDIA's AI built Pac-Man from scratch in four days

NVIDIA's AI built Pac-Man from scratch in four days

View
Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

View
The best fitness trackers you can buy

The best fitness trackers you can buy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr