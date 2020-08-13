Turtle Beach's new gaming headset offers impressive sound for under $100

But the company did rethink some elements of the design for a better experience. The adjustable headband now has a much wider spine on the inside, similar to the one you’ll find in the Recon 70. It adds extra durability, even though the original never really felt like it was in danger of breaking. There’s also a small window that’s been cut out from the band so you see how much you’ve expanded it in inches — a useful touch if you often find yourself compacting the headset for travel, or lending it to other people, only to have trouble refitting it later. The band feels a little tight, but not uncomfortable. I wore the Stealth 600 Gen 2 for a few hours straight and never felt the need to take it off due to excess pressure or heat. The mesh fabric generally stayed cool.

Kris Naudus / Engadget

The headset now also comes in white, in addition to a black version. One of the reasons I liked the Recon Spark was simply because it wasn’t black or red, two colors that seem to haunt the entire gaming accessory industry. Seeing more companies embrace lighter shades or plain white is a nice change. The white is accented with a medium gray in the cushioning and the silver logo. I could probably leave this on my coffee table without feeling self-conscious the next time my parents visit.

The biggest change in the design is with the microphone, which I didn’t even register immediately because it’s been folded into the ear cup in such a way you can’t see it at all from behind. Older Turtle Beach headsets often had non-removable mics that stuck out from the side, but the cup of the Stealth 600 Gen 2 has been designed so the left ear cup has a small cutaway that the mic snaps right into. Even when I’m looking directly at the headset it still takes me a second to register the presence of the mic. It’s the one aspect of the product that really lives up to the “stealth” branding.

Kris Naudus / Engadget

During gameplay the audio is as clear as ever, with details like footsteps easy to pick out. However, bigger moments like loud music or gunfire can overwhelm you with sensory input — I found myself turning the volume down. Fall Guys is a lot weirder wearing a headset since I can hear every little bounce and pratfall of my roly poly jelly bean, not to mention the sounds of everyone else’s guy falling down at the same time. It’s quite chaotic and the Stealth 600 Gen 2 handled the audio admirably.

The most attractive thing about Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 is actually the price. You get everything I described above — the stellar audio quality, the comfortable cloth ear pads, a rock solid wireless connection — for only $100. Headsets this good usually cost twice as much, but for the past few years we’ve seen prices drop more often into the sub-$100 range, perfect for casual players. The price puts it on par with many of SteelSeries’ excellent headsets and, if you wait for a price drop, it might even rival our perennial favorite, the Recon 70. You can grab the PlayStation version of the headset, which works with PS4 (and PS5) starting today, while the Xbox version will arrive next month alongside the Stealth 700 Gen 2, a more premium headset with Bluetooth. That model comes only in black and will cost $150.