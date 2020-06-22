Latest in Gear

Image credit: Twenty One Pilots, YouTube

Twenty One Pilots is streaming a non-stop music video using fan uploads

They want to know your level of concern.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago
The 'never-ending' music video for Twenty One Pilots' 'Level of Concern'
Twenty One Pilots, YouTube

Have you ever enjoyed a song that you could seemingly listen to it non-stop? Twenty One Pilots is betting that you will, and it’s using tech to make you part of the song. The band has debuted a never-ending music video for its pandemic-themed single “Level of Concern” that relies on fan material for many of its visuals. You just have to upload a clip between three and 30 seconds long (orientation doesn’t matter) and it’ll be added in “real-time.”

The integration is slick — the stream blends fan footage into overlays and transitions that accompany the band’s own performance. You may only get a fleeting moment of glory, but it’s hard to deny the allure of making yourself part of a music video that thousands will see at any given moment.

There is a question as to how the band moderates content. It’s easy to see someone using this to flash viewers or otherwise give them grief. We’ve asked for comment and expect to have an answer soon. However those crowdsourced films are handled, this is a clever concept that makes sense at a time when shooting a conventional music video would be impractical.

In this article: Music, Music video, Art, twenty one pilots, streaming, crowdsourcing, Entertainment, internet, news, gear
