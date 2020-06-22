Twenty One Pilots is streaming a non-stop music video using fan uploads

Have you ever enjoyed a song that you could seemingly listen to it non-stop? Twenty One Pilots is betting that you will, and it’s using tech to make you part of the song. The band has debuted a never-ending music video for its pandemic-themed single “Level of Concern” that relies on fan material for many of its visuals. You just have to upload a clip between three and 30 seconds long (orientation doesn’t matter) and it’ll be added in “real-time.”

The integration is slick — the stream blends fan footage into overlays and transitions that accompany the band’s own performance. You may only get a fleeting moment of glory, but it’s hard to deny the allure of making yourself part of a music video that thousands will see at any given moment.