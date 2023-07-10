‘Twisted Metal’ trailer basks in post-apocalyptic extravagance

Peacock launched a live-action Twisted Metal trailer today that provides a much clearer glimpse of the upcoming series than its teaser from earlier this year. Set to the beat of DMX’s “Party Up (Up In Here),” the campy clip has high-speed chases, guns and carjackings along with ample wisecracks and one maniacal clown — everything you’d expect from a live-action adaptation of the over-the-top franchise.

The two-minute trailer begins with star Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) setting the tone as protagonist John Doe. “20 years ago, the world fell to shit,” he explains. “Cities put up walls to protect themselves and threw the criminals out so they could fight over what was left. But there are humble motherfuckers like me delivering cargo from one walled city to another. That’s where the cars and guns come in.” The series, which Peacock describes as a “high-octane action comedy,” appears to have a self-aware tone that relishes in the game’s extravagance with knowing winks to the audience (metaphorical or otherwise). Think Deadpool-style humor in a Mad Max post-apocalyptic wasteland.

In addition to Mackie, the series stars Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as a carjacking outlaw who hitches a ride with Mackie’s Doe at gunpoint. We also get a peek at Neve Campbell as Raven, who promises Doe a great reward to deliver a package, Thomas Haden Church (Sideways) as Agent Stone and wrestler Samoa Joe (performing movement) and Will Arnett (voice) as the killer clown Sweet Tooth. The series is written and developed by Michael Jonathan Smith.

Twisted Metal will include ten half-hour episodes. It premieres on July 27th, streaming exclusively on Peacock.