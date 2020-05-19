Twitch clarifies what its Safety Advisory Council will do

Twitch only unveiled its Safety Advisory Council days ago, but it left a few questions unanswered. What will the advisors do, exactly? The livestreaming service now hopes to elaborate. Company chief Emmett Shear has posted a clarification of just why the council exists. The mix of creators and safety experts is meant to inform internal teams when they make community safety decisions. The council won’t make moderation calls, have access to specific cases and won’t represent the company.

Shear also explained just why Twitch chose the initial members it did. It wanted people with “strong independent opinions” from a wide variety of people, including those beyond Twitch. A council spot is “not a test of ideology” or support for a particular point of view, the CEO said.