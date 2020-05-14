Twitch forms review board to strengthen moderation policies

Twitch has launched an eight-member Safety Advisory Council designed to clarify the site’s moderation policies, and strengthen its sense of community and security. The new group is stacked with cyberbullying experts, web researchers and Twitch Partners, including variety streamer CohhCarnage, inclusivity activist FerociouslySteph, popular zombie-lover CupAhNoodle and esports pro Zizaran.
The remaining members are Alex Holmes, CEO of youth-empowerment non-profit The Diana Award; Emma Llansó, Director of the Center for Democracy & Technology’s Free Expression Project; Dr. Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center; and TL Taylor, co-founder of esports-inclusivity effort AnyKey and author of 2018’s Watch Me Play: Twitch and the Rise of Game Live Streaming.