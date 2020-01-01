Twitch Drops expansion rewards viewers when streamers play well

Thanks to streaming services, watching people play video games can often be as fun as taking part. Game studios have paid close attention, often enlisting big name streamers to generate buzz for their upcoming titles via reward systems like Twitch’s Drops platform. Riot Games set Twitch records when it allowed viewers to grab a beta key for its new 5v5 shooter, Valorant, simply by asking that they tune into an activated channel.
As part of a major revision of the Drops system, developers are now being given more control over how these rewards are handed out, meaning streamers may have to complete certain in-game events — like slaying a boss or finding an item — to pass on gifts to their followers.