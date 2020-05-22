Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Amazon Games

Amazon's multiplayer Pac-Man game is made for Twitch streaming

You can play 'Pac-Man Live Studio' directly in its Twitch channel.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
25m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Pac-Man Live Studio - Endless Mode
Pac-Man Live Studio - Endless Mode Amazon Games

Amazon Games showed it’s a serious competitor with the new shooter Crucible and has an MMO on the way, but its next game is the one that makes the most sense for Twitch streaming. That’s because Pac-Man Live Studio is not just a variant of the arcade classic, it’s apparently going to be playable directly in its own Twitch channel — perfect for sharing and interaction between streamers and viewers, or just friends teaming up from different locations.

Pac-Man Live Studio - Classic Mode
Pac-Man Live Studio - Classic Mode
Amazon Games

Tonight’s announcement describes three modes, with an Endless mode that allows you and friends to team up and try to progress through as many levels as you can — as long as one person survives, everyone keeps going. A custom Maze Creator will encourage players to make maps and vote up the most popular ones, and Classic mode lets you take on everyone in the world in a battle to stay atop the leaderboard.

There’s no release date mentioned, but there are a few screenshots of the game that will arrive this June to celebrate Pac-Man’s 40th anniversary.

Pac-Man Live Studio - Maze Creator
Pac-Man Live Studio - Maze Creator
Amazon Games
In this article: Twitch, Amazon, Amazon Games, game streaming, multiplayer, co-op, Pac-Man, Pac-Man Live Studio, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

View
Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

View
AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

View
Vivo explains the X50 Pro's gimbal-like camera stabilization

Vivo explains the X50 Pro's gimbal-like camera stabilization

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr