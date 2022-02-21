Twitch adds a long-promised 'Play on Luna' button

Amazon is finally acting on a 2020 promise to let Twitch viewers quickly play games on Luna. As The Nerf Report's Bryant Chappel and 9to5Google report, Twitch has added a "Play on Luna" button that lets you hop into games on Amazon's cloud game service. If you're a Luna subscriber in the service's early access program and have linked to your Twitch account, you'll see the option to start playing titles available through Amazon's platform.

We've asked Twitch for more details, such as platform support. The button only appears on a game's overall page rather than those of Twitch channels. You can forget about trying Rainbow Six Extraction while watching a favorite streamer, at least for now.

The addition probably won't spur much interest in Luna given the effort involved in seeking it out. It brings Luna a step closer to Amazon's original vision of seamless Twitch integration, though. Moreover, it gives Amazon a slight edge over Stadia. Google has yet to fully tie its own game streaming service into YouTube, and only enabled Crowd Play (joining online games from a YouTube stream) in 2021. Don't be surprised if Twitch expands access to 'Play on Luna' in the near future.