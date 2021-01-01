Twitch will refresh the PogChamp emote image every 24 hours

A couple of days after Twitch yanked one of its oldest and most popular emotes, PogChamp is back with a twist. For the foreseeable future, Twitch will change the image every 24 hours.
Soon after PogChamp vanished from the platform, Sean “Day9" Plott, a well-known StarCraft II player and commentator, suggested using an image of a random Twitch community member anytime someone used the emote. His tweet racked up more than 84,000 likes and Twitch agreed it was a solid idea. “You know what? In the spirit of figuring out 2021 together, let’s just roll with it for now!” Twitch wrote. “Get ready for a new Pogchamp every 24 hours, starting today.”