Twitch disables Donald Trump's account

Yet another tech platform has taken action against President Donald Trump in connection to Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol. On Thursday, Twitch disabled the president’s account, meaning he can no longer use the platform to stream to his followers.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” a spokesperson for the company told Engadget. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President's incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence."