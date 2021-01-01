Latest in Gear

Image credit: Carlos Barria / reuters

Twitch disables Donald Trump's account

The president can no longer use the account to stream to his followers.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
45m ago
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a Veterans Day observance in the rain at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Yet another tech platform has taken action against President Donald Trump in connection to Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol. On Thursday, Twitch disabled the president’s account, meaning he can no longer use the platform to stream to his followers.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” a spokesperson for the company told Engadget. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President's incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence."

Several other notable tech companies, including Facebook, Twitter and Shopify, took action against the president’s presence on their respective platforms earlier in the day.

This isn’t the first time Twitch has reprimanded the President. In June, the company temporarily suspended his account after it streamed segments from his 2020 Tulsa and one of his 2016 campaign stops. At the time, the company cited its policies on hateful conduct and harassment for the decision, saying the president violated them when he made disparaging remarks about Mexican migrants.

