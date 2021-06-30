Twitch Watch Parties now work on iOS and Android

The feature allows users to stream Amazon Prime content.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.30.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 30th, 2021
In this article: Amazon Prime Video, news, entertainment, Twitch, av, Watch Parties, streaming video
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: In this photo illustration the logo of live streaming video platform Twitch is displayed on a smartphone on October 11, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Following last year’s expansion beyond the US, Twitch users can now access the platform’s "Watch Parties" feature on Android and iOS devices. Watch Parties allow Twitch users to stream content from Amazon Prime Video much like they would a video game. Viewers can follow along with the TV show or movie as it unfolds and take part in chat.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Previously, Watch Parties were only available through Twitch’s web client. As you might imagine, there are some limits in place to prevent people from watching Prime Video content for free. To start, both the person streaming the video and watching it need an active Prime Video subscription to take part. Regional restrictions also apply, so someone can’t stream a TV show or movie that’s not available in their local Prime Video library. But even when you take those restrictions into consideration, there aren’t a lot of features out there that match what Twitch has with Watch Parties. After all, it’s something the company can only offer because it’s owned by Amazon.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget