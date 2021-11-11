Twitch now allows recurring subscriptions on iOS

The company is doing away with its previous Sub Tokens system.
Igor Bonifacic
11.11.21
@igorbonifacic

November 11th, 2021
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: In this photo illustration the logo of live streaming video platform Twitch is displayed on a smartphone on October 11, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Since 2019, Twitch has offered Sub Tokens as a way for iOS users to support their favorite streamers. They offer the same benefits of subscribing on desktop, including access to ad-free viewing and sub-only chat, but they’re a one-time purchase you can redeem when you want. However, Twitch is now doing away with that mechanism in favor of a more straightforward approach.

Once you update to the latest version of the Twitch iOS app, you’ll find the option to purchase recurring subscriptions. It’s a change the company says it’s making based on user feedback. “We learned from the community that non-renewing Sub Tokens on iOS can prevent them from consistently enjoying subscriber benefits and supporting their favorite creators,” the company said in a blog post. With the tweak, you don’t have to worry about losing access to your subscriber benefits or missing a sub streak.

Sub Tokens aren’t disappearing, at least not immediately. Twitch will continue to sell them until December 1st. At that point, you can continue to redeem until January 10th, 2022. After that date, any remaining Sub Tokens you have left on your account will be refunded by Apple. All told, it’s a chance that should make it easier for Twitch users to support their favorite streamers, particularly if they primarily use an iOS device to watch them.

