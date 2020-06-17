Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Twitch

Twitch's streaming software for newbies arrives on Mac

You can share your iPhone or iPad screen on stream with Twitch Studio Beta.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
15m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Twitch Studio Beta
Twitch

If you’re a Mac user who’s interested in livestreaming but you aren’t sure how best to get started, it might be worth checking out the Twitch Studio Beta, which is available on Mac starting today. Twitch created the software, which debuted on PC in November, for streaming newbies. It has pretty much everything you need to start sharing your esports-level gameplay, cooking skills, musical talents and wit (in Just Chatting streams) with the world.

The idea is to help you start streaming with as few barriers as possible, so Twitch Studio can detect what hardware you have and offers recommended settings during the setup process. You can create different layouts -- you might put together a “be right back” screen, for instance -- and include audio from several devices or apps. More customization options are on the way soon.

If you connect your iPhone or iPad, you’ll be able to share that screen on your stream. That’d come in useful if you’d like to stream mobile games. And of course, the software is fully integrated with Twitch, so when you’re streaming you can see your chat and alerts within Twitch Studio.

You probably won’t need this if you’re already familiar with more advanced streaming software, such as OBS or Streamlabs OBS. For other Mac users, it’s a solid tool to help you start your streaming career. It’s probably best to avoid using copyrighted music on stream, though.

In this article: twitch, twitch studio, twitch studio beta, twitchstudiobeta, twitchstudio, iphone, ipad, streaming, livestreaming, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
NBA restart plan includes using Oura rings to catch COVID-19 symptoms

NBA restart plan includes using Oura rings to catch COVID-19 symptoms

View
T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

View
DoJ will reportedly limit social media companies' speech protections

DoJ will reportedly limit social media companies' speech protections

View
AT&T is laying off thousands of workers and closing 250 stores

AT&T is laying off thousands of workers and closing 250 stores

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr