Twitch streamers have had more than a few headaches in recent days. The company has acknowledged (via Evening Standard) a “sudden influx” of DMCA takedown requests against streamers for allegedly violating music copyright in clips captured by viewers between 2017 and 2019. As each request potentially represents a strike against an account, this raises the threat of permanent bans for streamers who might get three strikes with relatively little warning — and for clips they didn’t even choose to create.

The Amazon-owned service is recommending that broadcasters delete any affected clips. However, it’s a very slow process. You can only delete a handful at a time, and popular streamers may have thousands of clips. Twitch said it was working to “make this [process] easier,” but didn’t elaborate how.