Twitch’s new clip editor makes it easier to create vertical videos

Twitch has a new clip editor that will make it much, much easier for streamers to promote their content across platforms that put a focus on mobile users. Streamers will find the new editor under the clip manager in their creator dashboard. As TechCrunch notes, clicking "edit and share clip" will open a tool that'll give them an easy way to create vertical video clips. They can choose to create a video that shows one portion of their stream in full or to create a clip that splits the view between their stream and their camera. Either way, they're getting a vertical video they can share.

Edit & Share Vertical Clips 🎬



It’s easier than ever to create social media videos of your best moments with the new Clip Editor!

📱Convert clips to portrait mode

💜 Add your username

🔗 Share to YouTube Shorts & more



Rolling out to everyone this week in the Clips Manager pic.twitter.com/VNu9fYZJmy — Twitch (@Twitch) May 11, 2023

There's also a toggle at the bottom of the editor they can switch on to add their channel name to the clip. After they decide on what their video snippet will look like, they can then either download it or share it straight to YouTube Shorts with a title and a description that they'd written. While the feature only comes with YouTube integration right now, Twitch seems to have plans to add quick sharing for other platforms in the future. For now, creators will have to manually upload their videos if they want to promote their streams through Instagram Reels, Snapchat and TikTok. The still entails a bit more work than sharing on YouTube Shorts, but by doing so, they're putting themselves in front of more potential viewers who could end up being loyal subscribers.

The new vertical clip editor is making its way to all users' clip manager this week.