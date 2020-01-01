Twitter follows up voice tweets by testing voice DMs

It turns out audio tweets were only the beginning of Twitter's newfound interest in letting users communicate with more than just the written word. On Wednesday, the company told The Verge it’s testing a new feature, starting in Brazil, that will allow users to send voice messages directly to one another.

"We know people want more options for how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter — both publicly and privately," said Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, product manager for direct messages at Twitter, fittingly, in a 20-second voice message to The Verge's Chris Welch.