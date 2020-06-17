Twitter test lets users post voice messages for 'a more human touch'

Twitter is testing a new feature that allows users to include an audio clip with a tweet. In its announcement today, Twitter said voice messages “will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter” and help convey the appropriate tone for tweets. You can include text with your voice recording, or simply allow your voice message to speak for itself.

Sending a voice tweet is fairly intuitive: Tap the wavelength icon while composing a message, then start recording. In addition to text, you can record a message of up to 140 seconds. If your audio goes over the limit, the app automatically creates a thread up to 25 messages long. These voice messages can only be posted as original tweets; you can’t reply to someone else’s tweet with audio.