Unlike when Dogecoin's Shiba Inu briefly replaced it, it seems Twitter's longstanding bird logo is genuinely having its last curtain call. Elon Musk and Twitter (or should we say X?) CEO Linda Yaccarino announced that the company was rebranding as "X" and projected the new emblem onto the company's San Francisco headquarters. So far, the simple white logo with a black background has replaced the bird in the top left spot of the website, and the pair have it next to their respective names and blue checks. Twitter's official account has also been renamed X, with the new logo and a stark black background. As of publication, the blue bird still exists in the browser icon, but that will likely change soon.

Musk has long had an affinity for the letter X, naming his 1999 banking startup x.com, aerospace company SpaceX and recent AI venture xAI. Speaking of x.com, type that into your search bar, and it will automatically reroute you to Twitter's homepage — Musk bought x.com back from PayPal in 2017.

Musk and co have made hefty claims about Twitter's future since he first took ownership, and its rebrand is no exception. "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities," Yaccarino said in a Twitter thread repeating much of what Musk has said in the past. "Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine." We'll have to wait and see if the rebrand does anything to bring back all the advertising dollars the company has lost or help it compete against Meta's Threads.