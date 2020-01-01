Latest in Gear

Image credit: DKart via Getty Images

Twitter's 'Birdwatch' is an experiment in fighting misinformation

The experimental moderation tool will rely on user input.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Guangzhou. China - December 1, 2016: Apple iPhone 7 screen with social media applications icons Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and more other
DKart via Getty Images

Twitter has a new experimental tool called Birdwatch, and it’s part of the platform’s efforts to expand its arsenal of weapons against misinformation online. Social media consultant Matt Navarra has tweeted screenshots of the feature on mobile, showing what it looks like in its current state. Apparently, the tool will be added as an option in the drop-down menu where users can also find the Mute, Block and Report buttons.

When a user adds a post to Birdwatch, they’re essentially flagging it for moderation. They’ll also be able to add notes, which can be private or be made public, explaining why they flagged that particular tweet. If the feature gets implemented, Twitter will place a new icon that looks like a pair of binoculars (or glasses) at the bottom of a tweet that shows users’ Birdwatch notes about it. Also, the platform will add a new tab named “Birdwatch Notes” on its interface’s sidebar where users can keep track of their contributions. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong first discovered the presence of the tool in its early form back in August when it was much simpler and had no name yet.

Twitter didn’t discuss details about Birdwatch with TechCrunch, but it did confirm that it’s meant for use in the fight against misinformation. A spokesperson said:

“We’re exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for tweets on Twitter. Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it.”

While Birdwatch seems to be designed as a moderation tool meant to rely on crowdsourcing, giving everyone the power to add public notes may be counterintuitive to what the company is trying to accomplish. We’ll likely have to wait for future versions or for a larger rollout to find out whether Twitter will allow all users to add notes that other people can read or whether only select users, such as verified experts or moderators, will be able to do that.

In this article: Twitter, Birdwatch, misinformation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

US arrests two members of console hacking group Team Xecuter

US arrests two members of console hacking group Team Xecuter

View
The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

View
Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

View
The Morning After: We reviewed the new Apple Watch Series 6

The Morning After: We reviewed the new Apple Watch Series 6

View
The best sales we found this week: Early Prime Day deals and more

The best sales we found this week: Early Prime Day deals and more

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr