Twitter gives paid 'Blue' subscribers early access to more new features

Longer video uploads and pinned DMs are available to users in Australia and Canada.
M. Moon|10.28.21
October 28th, 2021
Twitter has rolled out Labs for its Blue subscription service, which will give its paid users early access to select experimental features. At the moment, one of the first two Labs experiments available to subscribers will give them the capability to upload videos up to 10 minutes long, which is much, much longer than its standard limit of 2 minutes and 20 seconds. That is, so long as they upload their video from a PC. The other experimental feature will allow them to pin their favorite conversations at the top of their inbox by swiping on those particular DM convos. 

Labs will accept experimental features from various internal Twitter teams, allowing them to get early data from users. Just like any other test feature, the Labs experiments could be vastly different by the time they're ready for general release, if Twitter does decide to roll them out. 

A Blue subscription will set users back $3 a month and will give them access to exclusive features, including folders for organizing bookmarks and a "reader mode." It also gives users a way to "undo" their tweets. At the moment, it's only available in Canada and Australia, and it's still unclear when it will roll out in the US and other countries.

