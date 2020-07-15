Twitter temporarily disabled tweets from verified accounts

In an effort to prevent more hacked accounts from posting crypto scams, Twitter has apparently chosen to temporarily disable tweets from verified accounts. Though the company has not yet confirmed this to us, Engadget staffers have experienced this with our own verified accounts. At the same time, we were able to tweet using our unverified accounts. Other users on Twitter were having the same experience.
You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020
So far, the only tweet we’ve seen that acknowledges the issue is this one from Twitter Support, which states “You may be unable to tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident.” We’ve since reached out to Twitter for additional information.