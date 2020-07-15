Twitter temporarily disabled tweets from verified accounts

While verified users were unable to tweet, they could still retweet. Several prominent Twitter accounts (like NBC News below) have taken to posting from alternate accounts and then retweeting them from their official verified accounts as a workaround.

It appears Twitter has halted tweeting from verified accounts as they deal with the July 15th verified account compromise event.



We will temporarily tweet significant updates here, and retweet them to our verified accounts, as a service. — Temporary NBC News (@TempNBCNews) July 15, 2020

Most, if not all of the hacked accounts from earlier in the day were from verified accounts such as Elon Musk and Barack Obama. This could be the company’s way of preventing more of those crypto scam tweets from occurring, at least temporarily.

Verified Twitter accounts typically include not just celebrities and politicians, but also media outlets, brands, emergency services, public transit alert systems, official government agencies and more.

Again...NWS Lincoln, IL can’t tweet right now because of the Twitter lock of verified accounts. What a mess. There is a tornado warning in effect. https://t.co/9Ft705qfMB pic.twitter.com/eS3kynJtey — Derrick Snyder (@Derrick_Snyder) July 15, 2020

Update 8:31pm ET: It appears that the ability for verified accounts to tweet has returned, but it might be in flux. Twitter Support tweeted the following statement: