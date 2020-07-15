Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Twitter temporarily disabled tweets from verified accounts

It appears to be a response to the crypto scam hacks.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago
BRAZIL - 2020/07/11: In this photo illustration a padlock appears next to the Twitter logo. Online data protection/breach concept. Internet privacy issues. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

In an effort to prevent more hacked accounts from posting crypto scams, Twitter has apparently chosen to temporarily disable tweets from verified accounts. Though the company has not yet confirmed this to us, Engadget staffers have experienced this with our own verified accounts. At the same time, we were able to tweet using our unverified accounts. Other users on Twitter were having the same experience.

So far, the only tweet we’ve seen that acknowledges the issue is this one from Twitter Support, which states “You may be unable to tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident.” We’ve since reached out to Twitter for additional information.

While verified users were unable to tweet, they could still retweet. Several prominent Twitter accounts (like NBC News below) have taken to posting from alternate accounts and then retweeting them from their official verified accounts as a workaround.

Most, if not all of the hacked accounts from earlier in the day were from verified accounts such as Elon Musk and Barack Obama. This could be the company’s way of preventing more of those crypto scam tweets from occurring, at least temporarily.

Verified Twitter accounts typically include not just celebrities and politicians, but also media outlets, brands, emergency services, public transit alert systems, official government agencies and more.

Update 8:31pm ET: It appears that the ability for verified accounts to tweet has returned, but it might be in flux. Twitter Support tweeted the following statement:

