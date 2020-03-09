Crypto scammers hack Elon Musk, Apple and Bill Gates on Twitter

Hackers promoting crypto scams took over a number of high-profile Twitter accounts Wednesday, including Bill Gates and Elon Musk, who has been a frequent target of would-be crypto scammers. Joe Biden’s account was also briefly taken over, as were accounts for Apple, Uber, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and a number of other celebrities and public figures.
The attacks appeared to be coordinated, with similar messages shared on multiple accounts. Musk’s account later referenced tweets from Gates. “Me and my brother Bill Gates are returning the favor today! Stay safe out there!”