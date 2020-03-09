Crypto scammers hack Elon Musk, Apple and Bill Gates on Twitter

Twitter/ screenshot

Also targeted: accounts belonging to CoinDesk, Binance, Ripple, Gemini, and other figures well-known in the cryptocurrency world, though messages shared there were slightly different. A tweet posted to the account of Ripple promised “2,000 Ripple to random addresses that send over 1,000 Ripple to our Covid-19 Fund.” Other messages on targeted accounts, including Coinbase and Gemini, promoted a fictitious giveaway for “CryptoForHealth.”

Many of the messages were removed soon after being posted, with executives of affected companies tweeting out warnings not to fall for the scams.

It’s unclear how the hackers gained access to so many accounts. CoinDesk reports that many of the affected accounts, including its own, were using two-factor authentication.

ALL MAJOR CRYPTO TWITTER ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED.



2FA / strong password was used for @Gemini account. We are investigating and hope to have more information shortly. https://t.co/X3C0uJzc6C — Cameron Winklevoss (@winklevoss) July 15, 2020

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the hacks.

Developing...