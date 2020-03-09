Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Crypto scammers hack Elon Musk, Apple and Bill Gates on Twitter

It's not clear how they accessed the accounts.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
51m ago
WASHINGTON DC, USA - MARCH 9: Elon Musk, Founder and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, DC, United States on March 9, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hackers promoting crypto scams took over a number of high-profile Twitter accounts Wednesday, including Bill Gates and Elon Musk, who has been a frequent target of would-be crypto scammers. Joe Biden’s account was also briefly taken over, as were accounts for Apple, Uber, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and a number of other celebrities and public figures.

Joe Biden's Twitter hacked.
screenshot / twitter
Apple twitter account hacked
Screenshot/ Twitter

The attacks appeared to be coordinated, with similar messages shared on multiple accounts. Musk’s account later referenced tweets from Gates. “Me and my brother Bill Gates are returning the favor today! Stay safe out there!”

musk crypto scam
Twitter/ screenshot
Bill Gates' hacked Twitter account
Screenshot / Twitter
Bezos Twitter hack crypto scam.
screenshot / twitter

Also targeted: accounts belonging to CoinDesk, Binance, Ripple, Gemini, and other figures well-known in the cryptocurrency world, though messages shared there were slightly different. A tweet posted to the account of Ripple promised “2,000 Ripple to random addresses that send over 1,000 Ripple to our Covid-19 Fund.” Other messages on targeted accounts, including Coinbase and Gemini, promoted a fictitious giveaway for “CryptoForHealth.”

Many of the messages were removed soon after being posted, with executives of affected companies tweeting out warnings not to fall for the scams.

It’s unclear how the hackers gained access to so many accounts. CoinDesk reports that many of the affected accounts, including its own, were using two-factor authentication.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the hacks.

Developing...

