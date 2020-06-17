Twitter DMs will be easier to access in Android 11

Android 11’s conversational upgrades will extend to the Twitter crowd. Google and Twitter have confirmed that Twitter direct messages will be available through Android 11’s Conversation API, which puts your messaging notifications in an easier-to-find section. It should be that much easier to spot a DM (and importantly, reply to it) without venturing into the Twitter app itself.

At the same time, Facebook has elaborated on how it will integrate Messenger into Android 11. While the social network has clearly had floating chat heads for a while, Bubbles in the new OS will be truer to Android’s usual experience and should be easier for Facebook to support. You might get a smoother and more sophisticated experience than the current approach.