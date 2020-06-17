Latest in Gear

Twitter DMs will be easier to access in Android 11

You can also expect tighter Facebook Messenger integration.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
31m ago
Twitter DMs in Android 11
Google/Twitter

Android 11’s conversational upgrades will extend to the Twitter crowd. Google and Twitter have confirmed that Twitter direct messages will be available through Android 11’s Conversation API, which puts your messaging notifications in an easier-to-find section. It should be that much easier to spot a DM (and importantly, reply to it) without venturing into the Twitter app itself.

At the same time, Facebook has elaborated on how it will integrate Messenger into Android 11. While the social network has clearly had floating chat heads for a while, Bubbles in the new OS will be truer to Android’s usual experience and should be easier for Facebook to support. You might get a smoother and more sophisticated experience than the current approach.

Bubbles, Android 11, Android, mobile, smartphone, Messaging, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Social media, social networking, Social network, chat
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
