Twitter locks Donald Trump Jr.'s account for spreading COVID misinformation

Trump also had the option of appealing the lockout, but it appears the tweet has been deleted. It linked to a video that included false information about COVID-19. It shows several people wearing white lab coats who claim to be "America's Frontline Doctors” as they hold a press conference in front of the Supreme Court.

"This virus has a cure, it's called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax," said Dr. Stella Immanuel in the video. "You don't need masks, there is a cure." Multiple studies have debunked those claims, which also run contrary to advice from public health officials. Dr. Immanuel has a long history of promoting dangerous medical claims. She has, for instance, suggested alien DNA is used in some treatments and that microchips are being implanted in people via vaccines.

On Monday, Breitbart published the video on Facebook, where it had more than 14 million views and hundreds of thousands of shares. Facebook later removed the video, which it says shared “false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19.” Versions of the video popped up on YouTube and Twitter, both of which deleted it too in line with their COVID-19 misinformation policies. Dr. Immanuel suggested that if Facebook didn’t restore the video of her Supreme Court speech, Jesus Christ would crash the company’s servers.

Trump’s father, President Donald Trump, also shared the video on Twitter on Monday. Those tweets have since been removed, but Twitter did not otherwise suspend or lock the president’s account.