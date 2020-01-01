Twitter locks Donald Trump Jr.'s account for spreading COVID misinformation

Twitter has temporarily locked Donald Trump Jr.’s account. The company said he violated its policy on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19,” but argued that this was not a suspension.
This account has not been permanently suspended. Per the screenshot, the Tweet requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on COVID-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours. More in our rules: https://t.co/0wHWVV5QS4 https://t.co/0gq7rlaNw7— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) July 28, 2020
Republican strategist Andrew Surabian shared a screenshot of a message Trump received from Twitter (via Vice). It states that until he removed the tweet in question, Trump couldn’t tweet, retweet, follow anyone or like any tweets. He could still use Direct Messages. The company said that the action would apply to his account for 12 hours, or until he removed the tweet the company says violated his policies.