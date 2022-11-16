Twitter seems to be working on end-to-end encryption for DMs again

Things aren't exactly going smoothly at Twitter under Elon Musk's chaotic stewardship, to put it mildly. But although reports suggest that engineers have been prohibited from deploying non-critical features and products, the company is working on a few updates. One of those is an attempt to salvage the Twitter Blue "verification" catastrophe . Another project that appears to be in the works is end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for direct messages .

As spotted by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter's Android app includes code indicating that E2EE is on the way for DMs. Musk added fuel to the fire by replying to Wong's tweet with a winking emoji — a strong indicator that E2EE is indeed in development for direct messages. We've contacted Twitter for confirmation, but Musk has dismantled the communications team.