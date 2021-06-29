Twitter fixes bug that disabled ‘latest tweets’ timeline for some web users

Earlier today, an unfortunate bug led some people to believe Twitter had removed the while using its web client. Throughout the day, people took to the service to tweet their frustration when they found out the star icon, which allows you to switch between the two feeds, was missing from their interface.
Tweets in chronological order on web has been fixed –– the option to switch your Home timeline view to latest Tweets first was removed for some of you on web. We’ve fixed this and the option should now be available again for everyone.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 29, 2021
The bug appears to have only affected some people, but that didn’t stop from reporting, based on an , Twitter was removing the latest tweets view from its website altogether. Twitter’s Kayvon Beykpour and official support account later addressed the situation, noting it was a software issue the company has since fixed.
The fact so many were upset by this episode speaks to just how much people want to see tweets in the order they were sent out. Many depend on the platform’s chronological timeline to follow breaking events. That’s something Twitter eventually came to realize in 2018 when it a way for people to switch between the two feeds.