Twitter says it will remove Holocaust denial tweets

Twitter will delete Holocaust denial tweets, which it says violate the company’s hateful conduct policy. Bloomberg first reported on the stance, which a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Engadget. Twitter’s clarification follows a Facebook ban on Holocaust denial content earlier this week.
Facebook’s updated policy doesn’t extend to denials of other genocides, such as the Armenian or Rwandan atrocities. However, such denials appear to be prohibited under Twitter’s glorification of violence policy.