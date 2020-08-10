Latest in Gear

Image credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images

Twitter says it will remove Holocaust denial tweets

Facebook enacted a similar ban earlier this week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
52m ago
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

In this photo illustration, a Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone on August 10, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. - Wall Street was mixed early August 10, 2020, with Nasdaq retreating further as investors digested President Donald Trump's efforts to take unilateral action in the absence of a deal with Congress on emergency pandemic spending. About an hour into the first trading session of the week, the tech-rich Nasdaq was down 0.4 percent to 10,963.75, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.95 percent to 27,686.07 and the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 3,357.96. Twitter gained 1.9 percent amid reports the social media giant held talks to combine with Chinese video app TikTok which Trump last week banned from the US amid what he said were security concerns. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images

Twitter will delete Holocaust denial tweets, which it says violate the company’s hateful conduct policy. Bloomberg first reported on the stance, which a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Engadget. Twitter’s clarification follows a Facebook ban on Holocaust denial content earlier this week.

Facebook’s updated policy doesn’t extend to denials of other genocides, such as the Armenian or Rwandan atrocities. However, such denials appear to be prohibited under Twitter’s glorification of violence policy.

“We strongly condemn anti-semitism, and hateful conduct has absolutely no place on our service,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Our Hateful Conduct Policy prohibits a wide range of behavior, including making references to violent events or types of violence where protected categories were the primary victims, or attempts to deny or diminish such events. We also have a robust ‘glorification of violence’ policy in place and take action against content that glorifies or praises historical acts of violence and genocide, including the Holocaust.”

According to Twitter, it uses a human rights framework to guide its policy decisions. The framework covers issues such as reducing hateful conduct, protecting human dignity and promoting tolerance and respect. The company says it works with a number of partners to tackle anti-Semitic conduct on the platform including NGOs, the Jewish community, governments and civil society partners.

In this article: twitter, holocaust, hateful content, facebook, hatefulcontent, anti-semitism, antisemitism, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

View
Facebook and Twitter try to limit ‘NY Post’ story on Joe Biden's son

Facebook and Twitter try to limit ‘NY Post’ story on Joe Biden's son

View
Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

View
OnePlus 8T review: More power, more features

OnePlus 8T review: More power, more features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr