Image credit: Getty Images

Twitter for iOS now shows all retweets with comments in one place

Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
32m ago
Istanbul, Turkey - December 15, 2018: Person holding a brand new Apple iPhone X with Twitter profile on the screen. Twitter is a social media online service for microblogging and networking, founded in March 21, 2006.
Getty Images

Twitter is making it easier to keep track of what people are saying about your tweets. Hot on the heels of an earlier test, Twitter’s iOS app now provides an option to see all the retweets with comments (that is, where someone quoted you instead of a plain retweet) in a single feed. Tap the retweet counter and you’ll know if followers cheered you on, made a snide remark or provided useful insight —and it should be that much easier to respond.

You might also be happy to know that those commented retweets will contribute to the total retweet count “very soon.” There’s a degree of vanity involved to boosting the retweet count, to be sure, but this could also be helpful if you want to gauge the true reaction to your posts and participate in more conversations.

