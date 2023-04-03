Twitter is covered in Doge for no discernible reason

I don’t know about you, but when Elon Musk took Twitter over last fall , the last thing I had on my bingo card was a Doge takeover of the website. Yet here we are. As of Monday afternoon, if you open the Twitter web client, the loading screen and main interface will display an icon depicting Kabosu , the Shiba Inu who inspired the Doge meme, instead of the company’s trademark blue bird.

Other than to share a not-so-funny meme , Musk has yet to explain what’s going on with the $20 billion website he paid $44 billion to buy. The Twitter press email, meanwhile, returned a poop emoji when Engadget sent a comment request. If this is an April Fool’s Day joke, I will point out it’s April 3rd. Perhaps Musk is trying to troll the investors suing him for $258 billion over accusations of running a Dogecoin pyramid scheme, but that would be a strange legal strategy, particularly given that the value of Dogecoin just shot up to a recent high of 10 cents due to this stunt. At any rate, we’ll probably have to wait until the next internal comms leak to learn how this particular situation came to pass.

