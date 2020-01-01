Twitter is encouraging US users to vote early and is showing them how to do so, the company announced. Starting today, everyone with a US Twitter account will see a home timeline prompt encouraging them to vote early, along with information from the nonpartisan organization BallotReady. It will also prompt users to retweet early voting information to their followers.

On top of that, if you tweet using the hashtags #VoteEarly, #IVoted, #IVotedEarly or #YoVoté, Twitter will add interactive features including a custom emoji and animated “like” button. Twitter will also send push alerts directing you to an on-Twitter PSA with more early voting resources.