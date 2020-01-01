Twitter has labeled 300,000 tweets for election misinformation

A little more than a week after the election, Twitter is giving some additional insight into the effectiveness of its efforts to curb the spread of election misinformation.

Between October 27, and November 11, the company labeled about 300,000 tweets for “disputed and potentially misleading” content. That accounts for about .2 percent of all election-related posts during that time, according to the company. Of the 300,000 with labels, a much smaller subset — 456 tweets — received more aggressive labels that included a warning users had to click through before they could view the tweet in question. These tweets were also blocked from being retweeted or liked.