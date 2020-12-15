Twitter will discontinue its standalone Periscope apps in March

While they won’t go offline until next year, Twitter has already started winding down the apps. An update the company released today prevents new users from signing up for an account. Per a FAQ the company posted, any broadcasts you shared through Twitter will live on as replays, and the company says you’ll be able to download an archive of any content you recorded before March 2021. Moreover, the Periscope website will stay up as a read-only archive of videos people broadcast publically. And for those still set on streaming over Twitter, you’ll be able to do so through the app’s Twitter Live feature.

Rumors that Twitter planned to shut down Periscope started to circulate last week when developer and frequent feature sleuth Jane Manchun Wong found code snippets referencing a shutdown notice within the app. Twitter acquired Periscope back in 2015 before the app was even available to the public. In 2016, the company went on to make most of Periscope’s functionality available directly through its main app. In that time, Periscope enjoyed a brief moment where it was one of the more popular apps people downloaded, even going so far as to play a part in the shutdown of rivals like Meerkat. However, it’s since been overshadowed by platforms like Twitch and YouTube.